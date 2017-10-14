Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $628,000 Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ronald Blue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE NUS) opened at 63.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.40. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $65.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post $3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Campbell sold 4,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $287,845.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,287.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,157 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care system, ageLOC Spa systems and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system.

