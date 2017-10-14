Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Receives $119.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on Thor Industries from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. increased their price objective on Thor Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of Thor Industries (THO) opened at 129.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.37. Thor Industries has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $129.88.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.31. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries will post $8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.62%.

In other Thor Industries news, Chairman Peter Busch Orthwein sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $320,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,396,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,580,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,843,000 after purchasing an additional 329,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,042,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,324,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 90,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,925,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,458,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

