Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THR shares. ValuEngine raised Thermon Group Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised Thermon Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermon Group Holdings in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Thermon Group Holdings from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,615,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after acquiring an additional 110,975 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings during the second quarter worth $49,144,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings by 0.4% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,332,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings by 10.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,517,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,083,000 after purchasing an additional 142,933 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings by 7.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 98,201 shares during the period.

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE THR) opened at 20.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. Thermon Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.51 million, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.35 million. Thermon Group Holdings had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Thermon Group Holdings’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings will post $0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thermon Group Holdings

