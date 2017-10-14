The Medicines Company (MDCO) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its holdings in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.10% of The Medicines worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Medicines by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,090,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,837,000 after purchasing an additional 313,876 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in The Medicines by 21.7% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,791,000 after purchasing an additional 655,065 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The Medicines by 24.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,765,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 343,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Medicines by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Medicines in the first quarter valued at $53,790,000.

Shares of The Medicines Company (MDCO) opened at 34.71 on Friday. The Medicines Company has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.50 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($4.23). The Medicines had a negative net margin of 670.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.20%. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Medicines Company will post ($9.66) EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of The Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of The Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Medicines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The Medicines Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on advancing the treatment of acute and intensive care patients through the delivery of medicines to the hospital marketplace around the world. It markets Angiomax (bivalirudin), Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system), Minocin (minocycline) for injection and Orbactiv (oritavancin).

