The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Fiserv worth $30,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 53.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11,838.5% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ FISV) opened at 127.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $129.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Fiserv had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $2,074,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,841,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $762,682.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,248,240.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,124 shares of company stock worth $7,113,543 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $136.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.77.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company provides account processing systems; electronic payments processing products and services, such as electronic bill payments, transaction processing, account-to-account transfers, and person-to-person payments; Internet and mobile banking systems, and related services, including document and payment card production and distribution, and lending and risk management products and services.

