The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $33,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 6,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 40,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company alerts:

In other news, CEO Margaret C. Whitman sold 389,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $6,807,202.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,217,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher P. Hsu sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $270,934.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,333 shares in the company, valued at $270,934.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,060,518 shares of company stock worth $63,031,467. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) opened at 14.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 206.81 and a beta of 2.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.48%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-grows-holdings-in-hewlett-packard-enterprise-company-hpe.html.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.