The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 113,522 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,522 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.66% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $31,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 270.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) opened at 66.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.31. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post $3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $193,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,921.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 101,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $6,577,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,901,745.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,480 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The Company operates as a community bank primarily in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis and Chattanooga, Tennessee and other counties. It provides the personalized service associated with small community banks, while seeking to offer the products and services, such as investments and treasury management.

