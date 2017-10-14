The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The First of Long Island Corporation were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Corporation by 3,563.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Corporation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded The First of Long Island Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The First of Long Island Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The First of Long Island Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th.

In other news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) opened at 31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $761.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. The First of Long Island Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The First of Long Island Corporation had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $26.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that The First of Long Island Corporation will post $1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from The First of Long Island Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. The First of Long Island Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

The First of Long Island Corporation Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, The First National Bank of Long Island (the Bank). Its services include account reconciliation services, bank by mail, personal money orders, bill payment, remote deposit, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, collection services securities transactions, controlled disbursement accounts, signature guarantee services, drive-through banking, merchant credit card services, and investment management and trust services.

