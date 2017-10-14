The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.80.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE SCHW) opened at 44.73 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.68.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The Charles Schwab Corporation had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 1,000 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $38,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 9,705 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $418,964.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,035,705 shares of company stock worth $44,665,539 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Waldron LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 9,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Finally, Ithaka Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $10,548,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

