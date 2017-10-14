The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Barclays PLC

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective boosted by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab Corporation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.80.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE SCHW) opened at 44.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.68. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The Charles Schwab Corporation had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 19,074 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $876,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 26,000 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,112,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,035,705 shares of company stock worth $44,665,539 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation during the second quarter worth $145,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation during the first quarter worth $159,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation by 31.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

