Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Tempur Sealy International worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Blueport Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period.

Get Tempur Sealy International Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/tempur-sealy-international-inc-tpx-shares-bought-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) opened at 64.75 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $659.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.65 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 617.75% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc is a bedding manufacturer. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. The Company operates in two segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.