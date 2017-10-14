Tech Data Corporation (TECD) PT Raised to $102.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

TECD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tech Data Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tech Data Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Tech Data Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tech Data Corporation from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Shares of Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) traded down 1.17% on Thursday, hitting $93.38. 397,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.91. Tech Data Corporation has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $111.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Tech Data Corporation had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tech Data Corporation will post $8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tech Data Corporation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Engine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tech Data Corporation by 1,083.4% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tech Data Corporation by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tech Data Corporation by 78.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter.

About Tech Data Corporation

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

