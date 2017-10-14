Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ashland Global Holdings were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashland Global Holdings in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ashland Global Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global Holdings from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) opened at 66.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.15 billion. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $67.90.

Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.78 million. Ashland Global Holdings had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post $4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ashland Global Holdings’s payout ratio is currently -25.42%.

Ashland Global Holdings Profile

Ashland Inc is engaged in specialty chemicals, and through Valvoline, is a consumer-branded lubricant supplier. The Company operates in three segments: Ashland Specialty Ingredients (Specialty Ingredients), Ashland Performance Materials (Performance Materials) and Valvoline. Its Specialty Ingredients segment is engaged in providing cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones and biofunctionals, and consists of two divisions: Consumer Specialties and Industrial Specialties.

