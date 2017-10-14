Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Maintains Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky maintained its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Power Integrations by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Drexel Hamilton set a $84.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 4,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,304.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,593 shares of company stock worth $570,457. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) opened at 73.40 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $82.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.85 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post $2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company’s products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use.

