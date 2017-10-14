Teachers Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM)

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dorman Products worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dorman Products by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Dorman Products by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 105,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) opened at 69.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.64. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.53.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.91 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post $3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $74.50 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In related news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $134,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,022.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a supplier of replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks and heavy duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket. As of December 31, 2016, the Company distributed and marketed approximately 155,000 different stock keeping units (SKU’s) of automotive replacement parts and fasteners.

