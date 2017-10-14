Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 4,631 Shares of First Merchants Corporation (FRME)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,483 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of First Merchants Corporation worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants Corporation by 5.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In other First Merchants Corporation news, insider Mark K. Hardwick sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $73,466.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 66 shares of company stock worth $2,644. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Merchants Corporation (FRME) opened at 43.11 on Friday. First Merchants Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.94.

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. First Merchants Corporation had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $81.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Corporation will post $2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. First Merchants Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Merchants Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

First Merchants Corporation Profile

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company has a bank charter, First Merchants Bank (the Bank), which is opened for business in Muncie, Indiana. It operates through community banking business segment. The Bank also operates Lafayette Bank and Trust, and First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (each as a division of First Merchants Bank).

