TCF Financial Co. (TCB) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN decreased its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $29,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 540.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at $164,000.

Get TCF Financial Co. alerts:

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/tcf-financial-co-tcb-shares-sold-by-disciplined-growth-investors-inc-mn.html.

Shares of TCF Financial Co. (TCB) remained flat at $16.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 901,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $20.03.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is TCF National Bank (TCF Bank). The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking and Enterprise Services. Consumer Banking comprises all of the Company’s consumer-facing businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCB).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.