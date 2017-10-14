Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup Inc. currently has $52.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.59.

Shares of Targa Resources (NYSE TRGP) traded down 0.48% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.23. 1,308,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18. The firm’s market cap is $10.18 billion. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $61.83.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Dan C. Middlebrooks sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,129.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Targa Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 445,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after buying an additional 99,704 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Targa Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

