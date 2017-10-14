Sysco Corporation (SYY) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,795 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco Corporation were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,093,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,001,000 after purchasing an additional 195,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Corporation by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco Corporation alerts:

Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) opened at 54.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.52. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $57.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. Sysco Corporation had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other news, insider Wayne Shurts sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $793,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 889,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.68 per share, with a total value of $47,751,634.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,796.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,111,381 shares of company stock valued at $113,332,388. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sysco Corporation (SYY) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/sysco-corporation-syy-shares-bought-by-hightower-advisors-llc.html.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sysco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. Pivotal Research set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

About Sysco Corporation

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.