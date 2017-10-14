Sysco Corporation (SYY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sysco’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past year, primarily backed by its strategic initiatives. Armed with a strong business portfolio, the company has been gaining from its recent acquisitions. Evidently, the acquisition of London-based Brakes Group led to an increase of 5.7% of sales on a year-over-year basis in the fourth-quarter fiscal 2017. Notably, the company’s sales have improved consistently driven by acquisitions and volume growth. Sysco’s efforts to boost sales and margins are paying up, as the company has delivered positive gross margins in the last nine quarters, after declining consistently since past several quarters. However, macroeconomic headwinds including stiff competition and aggressive promotional environment remain major concerns.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SYY. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Pivotal Research set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sysco Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sysco Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of Sysco Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.42.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE SYY) opened at 54.45 on Tuesday. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Sysco Corporation had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In related news, EVP Wayne Shurts sold 7,800 shares of Sysco Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $396,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,996.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 16,667 shares of Sysco Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $902,018.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,976.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,111,381 shares of company stock valued at $113,332,388 in the last three months. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco Corporation by 88.7% during the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Sysco Corporation by 10.7% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco Corporation by 84.6% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco Corporation by 13.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Sysco Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

