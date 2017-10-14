Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) is one of 45 public companies in the “Biopharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Syndax Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.69, indicating that its share price is 369% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals -4,294.59% -58.23% -45.65% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Competitors -12,907.94% 237.35% -19.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals $1.22 million -$53.19 million -4.36 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Competitors $579.30 million $241.72 million -6.58

Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 0 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Competitors 117 754 1615 58 2.63

Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $24.29, suggesting a potential upside of 96.33%. As a group, “Biopharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 4.76%. Given Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Syndax Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Biopharmaceuticals” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Biopharmaceuticals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Syndax) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. The Company’s product candidate, entinostat, which was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA following positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial, ENCORE 301, is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for advanced hormone receptor positive breast cancer. It is developing entinostat, which has direct effects on both cancer cells and immune regulatory cells, and SNDX-6352, an anti-CSF-1R monoclonal antibody, to enhance the body’s immune response on tumors that have shown sensitivity to immunotherapy. Entinostat is being evaluated as a combination therapeutic in Phase Ib/II clinical trials with Merck & Co., Inc. for non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma, with Genentech, Inc. for TNBC, and with Pfizer Inc. and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, for ovarian cancer.

