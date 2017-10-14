Synchrony Financial (SYF) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SYF. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF) opened at 30.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post $2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $61,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,872.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,275.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,272,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,730,000 after buying an additional 46,239,640 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $520,747,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,934,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,964,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $202,269,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

