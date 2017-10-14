Swiss National Bank Maintains Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)

Swiss National Bank held its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of CalAmp Corp. worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAMP. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in CalAmp Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,021,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CalAmp Corp. by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 708,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 138,372 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in CalAmp Corp. by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 665,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 127,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CalAmp Corp. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,717,000 after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CalAmp Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CalAmp Corp. alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CalAmp Corp. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CalAmp Corp. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other CalAmp Corp. news, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 9,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $234,910.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $215,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) opened at 23.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $837.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $24.68.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CalAmp Corp. had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. CalAmp Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/swiss-national-bank-maintains-holdings-in-calamp-corp-camp.html.

CalAmp Corp. Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.