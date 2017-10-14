Swiss National Bank Holds Position in Archrock, Inc. (AROC)

Swiss National Bank held its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,000 shares of the energy company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Archrock worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Archrock by 32.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 72,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,047,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,787,000 after buying an additional 868,015 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Archrock by 127.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,002,314 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 561,671 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 15.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 107,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 31.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 208,185 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) opened at 12.35 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company’s market cap is $876.10 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.00 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AROC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial Corporation cut shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc is a natural gas contract operations services company. The Company also provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the United States and supplies aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the United States.

