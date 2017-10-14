Swiss National Bank Has $1,226,000 Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

Swiss National Bank maintained its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,200 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 78.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NGAM Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) opened at 22.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 0.84. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

WARNING: “Swiss National Bank Has $1,226,000 Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/swiss-national-bank-has-1226000-position-in-world-wrestling-entertainment-inc-wwe.html.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, CRO Michelle D. Wilson sold 55,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 436,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,268,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Kowal sold 2,275 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $50,027.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,736 shares in the company, valued at $324,044.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,231 shares of company stock worth $3,660,354. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (WWE) is an integrated media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments are Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, WWE Studios, and Corporate and Other. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels, including its WWE Network, television rights agreements, pay-per-view event programming, live events, feature films, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.