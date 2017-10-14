Swiss National Bank Has $1,194,000 Holdings in PHH Corp (PHH)

Swiss National Bank maintained its stake in PHH Corp (NYSE:PHH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of PHH Corp worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PHH Corp by 237.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PHH Corp during the first quarter worth $230,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PHH Corp by 12.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PHH Corp by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PHH Corp during the first quarter worth $428,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PHH Corp news, Director Carroll R. Wetzel sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

PHH Corp (PHH) opened at 13.76 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $705.97 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. PHH Corp has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

PHH Corp (NYSE:PHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.50. PHH Corp had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 55.15%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PHH Corp will post ($1.57) earnings per share for the current year.

PHH Corp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 26.9% of its stock through a dutch auction. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised PHH Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised PHH Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush cut PHH Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PHH Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PHH Corp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

About PHH Corp

PHH Corporation is a standalone mortgage company. The Company provides outsourced mortgage banking services to a range of clients, including financial institutions and real estate brokers throughout the United States, and is focused on originating, selling, servicing and subservicing residential mortgage loans through its subsidiary, PHH Mortgage Corporation and its subsidiaries.

