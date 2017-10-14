Susquehanna International Group LLP Maintains Holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (EZJ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP continued to hold its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (EZJ) remained flat at $115.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan has a 52 week low of $87.21 and a 52 week high of $115.70.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan.

