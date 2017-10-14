Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $526,000 in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Stock

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation in the first quarter worth about $12,150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation by 1,995.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 92,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,026,000 after acquiring an additional 56,078 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation by 61.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 55,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation by 21.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 288,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 51,898 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities Corporation alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/susquehanna-international-group-llp-invests-526000-in-chesapeake-utilities-corporation-cpk-stock.html.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) traded down 0.55% on Friday, reaching $81.10. 36,673 shares of the company were exchanged. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $81.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.27.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $125.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post $2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (Chesapeake) is an energy company. The Company operates through two segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Company provides natural gas distribution and transmission; natural gas supply, gathering, processing and marketing; electric distribution and generation; propane distribution; propane and crude oil wholesale marketing; steam generation, and other energy-related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.