Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,592 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,820,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,013,000 after purchasing an additional 145,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,497,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,835,000 after purchasing an additional 363,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,811,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,732,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 295.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,881,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,811 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. FIG Partners cut shares of Hope Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $48,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Byun sold 101,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $1,661,877.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) traded down 0.84% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. 374,305 shares of the company traded hands. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.80 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc, formerly BBCN Bancorp, Inc, is the holding company of Bank of Hope. Bank of Hope is the regional Korean-American bank in the United States. Bank of Hope operates approximately 85 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.

