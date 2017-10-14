Suntrust Banks Inc. Reduces Position in K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (KTWO)

Suntrust Banks Inc. decreased its stake in shares of K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,707 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in K2M Group Holdings were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in K2M Group Holdings by 5,175.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,484 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in K2M Group Holdings by 9.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in K2M Group Holdings during the second quarter valued at $211,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in K2M Group Holdings by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in K2M Group Holdings during the second quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

In other K2M Group Holdings news, insider John Philip Md Kostuik sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $31,035.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Cole sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $56,588.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,129 shares of company stock worth $1,033,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ KTWO) opened at 19.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. K2M Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock’s market cap is $822.96 million.

K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.26 million. K2M Group Holdings had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that K2M Group Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.82) EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KTWO shares. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

K2M Group Holdings Profile

K2M Group Holdings, Inc is a medical device company focused on designing, developing and commercializing spine and minimally invasive technologies and techniques. The Company’s solutions are focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body Balance. Its spine products are used by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity (primarily scoliosis), trauma and tumor.

