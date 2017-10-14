Suntrust Banks Inc. Raises Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE)

Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 191.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,167.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE SITE) opened at 62.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 2.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.94 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITE. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

