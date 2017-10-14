Suntrust Banks Inc. Grows Stake in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (PLCE)

Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) opened at 104.35 on Friday. Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $125.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average of $109.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.53 million. Children’s Place, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Children’s Place, Inc. (The)’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Children’s Place, Inc. will post $7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. Children’s Place, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

PLCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc (The Children’s Place) is a pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company sells apparel, accessories, footwear and other items for children. The Company operates through two segments: The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International.

