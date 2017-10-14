SunTrust Banks Comments on Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s Q3 2017 Earnings (CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a report released on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst C. Brady now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2017 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE CSL) opened at 99.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.79. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $92.09 and a 12 month high of $116.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $589,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that serve a range of markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace and defense electronics, medical technology, transportation, general industrial, protective coatings, wood, auto refinishing, foodservice, and healthcare and sanitary maintenance.

