Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Sun Life Financial Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Receives $50.00 Consensus PT from Analysts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/sun-life-financial-inc-slf-receives-50-00-consensus-pt-from-analysts.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,170,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,474,000 after buying an additional 3,083,485 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,576,000 after buying an additional 1,406,898 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 686.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,038,000 after buying an additional 1,247,534 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1,847.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 888,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after buying an additional 842,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1,345.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after buying an additional 613,674 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial (SLF) traded up 0.41% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. 337,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.88. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $40.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post $3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.3439 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.85%.

Sun Life Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 11,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services company providing a range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. It operates through five segments. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment provides retail insurance and investment advice, products and services to people across Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.