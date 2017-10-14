Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Subsea 7 SA (NASDAQ:SUBCY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 SA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Subsea 7 SA (NASDAQ SUBCY) traded down 0.06% on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,146 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.11. Subsea 7 SA has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Subsea 7 SA (NASDAQ:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.00 million. Subsea 7 SA had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 14.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 SA will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA is a provider of seabed-to-surface engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry. The Company’s segments include SURF and Conventional, i-Tech Services and Corporate. The SURF and Conventional segment includes Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) activities related to the engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and installation of systems offshore, including the long-term Pipelay Support Vessel (PLSV) contracts in Brazil, and conventional services, including the fabrication, installation, extension and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines in shallow water environments.

