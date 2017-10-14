Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “positive” rating and set a $133.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.35.

Get Pepsico Inc. alerts:

Shares of Pepsico (PEP) traded up 0.15% during trading on Friday, hitting $112.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,451 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.25 and a 200 day moving average of $114.71. Pepsico has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $119.39. The firm has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. Pepsico had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 59.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pepsico will post $5.23 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/stifel-nicolaus-reiterates-hold-rating-for-pepsico-inc-pep.html.

In other news, insider Ramon Laguarta sold 21,449 shares of Pepsico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,370,328.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 63,396 shares of Pepsico stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total transaction of $7,378,660.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,283,634.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 919,613 shares of company stock worth $106,956,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pepsico by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pepsico by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,440,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,137,000 after acquiring an additional 169,049 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pepsico by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 209,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pepsico by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pepsico by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Pepsico Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pepsico Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pepsico Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.