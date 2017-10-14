Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for General Electric Company (GE)

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vetr cut General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.48 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on General Electric from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) traded down 0.30% on Thursday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 40,391,802 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78. General Electric has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. General Electric had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Leonard Flannery bought 103,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $2,657,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,430 shares in the company, valued at $13,021,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Rohr bought 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $699,337.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 233,253 shares of company stock worth $5,860,264. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 43.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,024,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,107,438,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,315,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,972,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422,516 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Electric by 18.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,205,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,463,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316,281 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in General Electric by 7,892.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,228,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050,581 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in General Electric by 1,011.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,632,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315,605 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

