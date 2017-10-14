Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EMR. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.97. 1,986,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $60.07. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post $2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $117,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, AT Bancorp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

