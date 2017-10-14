Stifel Financial Corp Sells 135,910 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (UA)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,910 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,961,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,702,000 after buying an additional 320,600 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,368,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,588,000 after buying an additional 223,415 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,429,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,656,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 650,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UA shares. Buckingham Research set a $14.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday. Forward View set a $17.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.99.

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (UA) opened at 14.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.16. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post $0.37 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stifel Financial Corp Sells 135,910 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (UA)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/stifel-financial-corp-sells-135910-shares-of-under-armour-inc-ua.html.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.