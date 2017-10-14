Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.70 Million Position in McKesson Corporation (MCK)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in McKesson Corporation were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson Corporation by 2,026.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531,173 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Corporation by 15,915.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,942 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $164,688,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in McKesson Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $115,469,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson Corporation (MCK) opened at 147.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.87 and its 200 day moving average is $153.55. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $114.53 and a 12 month high of $169.29.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.35). McKesson Corporation had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $51.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post $12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of McKesson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McKesson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson Corporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of McKesson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.45.

In other news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.65, for a total value of $140,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Hammergren sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $15,235,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,391,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 952,066 shares of company stock valued at $145,736,987. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

