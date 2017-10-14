Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (COO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies Inc. (The) alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, July 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) opened at 236.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.50 and its 200 day moving average is $230.52. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.54. Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.73 and a 1-year high of $256.39.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies, Inc. will post $9.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 3,977 shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $974,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (COO)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/stifel-financial-corp-grows-holdings-in-cooper-companies-inc-the-coo.html.

About Cooper Companies, Inc. (The)

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.