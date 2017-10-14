Sterneck Capital Management LLC Continues to Hold Stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest (NEV)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:NEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest by 10.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest by 70.7% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 226,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 93,623 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest alerts:

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest (NEV) traded down 0.14% on Friday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,914 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/sterneck-capital-management-llc-continues-to-hold-stake-in-nuveen-enhanced-municipal-value-fund-of-beneficial-interest-nev.html.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest Profile

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation (Nevada Sunrise) is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in Nevada, United States of America. Its properties include the Kinsley Mountain property, the Golden Arrow project and the Roulette property.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:NEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.