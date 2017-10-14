Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 374,875 Shares of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,809,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 374,875 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 2.51% of Ascena Retail Group worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ascena Retail Group by 54,175.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,051,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,680,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ascena Retail Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,634,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ascena Retail Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,899,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,310 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its position in Ascena Retail Group by 97.6% in the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 5,451,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ascena Retail Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,157,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 727,206 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, FBR & Co set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) traded down 4.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. 3,940,829 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $341.74 million. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $8.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ascena Retail Group, Inc. will post $0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls. The Company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn and Catherines. The ANN segment offers feminine classics and fashion choices, sold primarily under the Ann Taylor and LOFT brands.

