Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 4,461 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21,000.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 60.0% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 146.7% during the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 62.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 4,461 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/sterling-capital-management-llc-buys-4461-shares-of-tyson-foods-inc-tsn.html.

In other news, Director Mikel A. Durham purchased 2,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.77 per share, with a total value of $184,747.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Leatherby sold 145,100 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $9,572,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) traded down 0.83% during trading on Friday, reaching $70.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,275 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.28. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $72.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post $5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.95%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.