Stepan Company (SCL) Stake Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stepan were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,597,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,324,000 after purchasing an additional 71,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,139,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,580,000 after purchasing an additional 126,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan Company alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stepan Company (SCL) Stake Lifted by Amalgamated Bank” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/stepan-company-scl-stake-lifted-by-amalgamated-bank.html.

In other news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 667 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $51,785.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,266 shares in the company, valued at $253,572.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce sold 872 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $67,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,404 shares of company stock worth $2,343,492. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company (NYSE SCL) opened at 88.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.30. Stepan Company has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $92.97.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.35 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stepan Company will post $4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stepan from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stepan from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stepan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company produces specialty and intermediate chemicals, which are sold to other manufacturers and used in a range of end products. The Company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers and Specialty Products. The Company’s principal markets include manufacturers of cleaning and washing compounds (including detergents, shampoos, fabric softeners, toothpastes and household cleaners), paints, cosmetics, food, beverages, nutritional supplements, agricultural products and plastics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.