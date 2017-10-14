State Street Corp Trims Stake in Snap-On Incorporated (SNA)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,476,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,325 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.30% of Snap-On worth $391,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 143,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after buying an additional 61,905 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 223,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after buying an additional 13,737 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-On Incorporated alerts:

Shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) opened at 152.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.05. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12-month low of $140.83 and a 12-month high of $181.73.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.05. Snap-On had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $921.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post $10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. FBR & Co set a $205.00 target price on Snap-On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered Snap-On from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Longbow Research lowered Snap-On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 265 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $152.58 per share, with a total value of $40,433.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 18,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $2,717,391.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/state-street-corp-trims-stake-in-snap-on-incorporated-sna.html.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company’s segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.