State Street Corp Sells 277,001 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,976,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 277,001 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.76% of Seagate Technology PLC worth $425,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC by 3,179.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $842,196,000 after buying an additional 17,777,387 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC by 7,384.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,700,947 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $104,662,000 after buying an additional 2,664,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,412,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,294,716,000 after buying an additional 2,292,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC by 1,387.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,292,893 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,383,000 after buying an additional 1,205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,772,547 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $68,970,000 after buying an additional 1,141,917 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised Seagate Technology PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

In related news, insider Philip G. Brace bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) opened at 34.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.72.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.34). Seagate Technology PLC had a return on equity of 81.87% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Seagate Technology PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

Seagate Technology PLC Company Profile

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

