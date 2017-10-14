State Street Corp Has $375.84 Million Position in Eaton Vance Corporation (EV)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,942,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 272,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 7.17% of Eaton Vance Corporation worth $375,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EV. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Corporation by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Eaton Vance Corporation by 131.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Corporation by 4.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Corporation by 26.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Eaton Vance Corporation by 26.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 88,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance Corporation alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/state-street-corp-has-375-84-million-position-in-eaton-vance-corporation-ev.html.

In related news, insider Frederick S. Marius sold 8,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $423,908.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 73,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $3,565,932.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,697,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,023,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 421,891 shares of company stock valued at $20,856,305.

EV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eaton Vance Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton Vance Corporation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Eaton Vance Corporation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.58.

Shares of Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) opened at 51.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85. Eaton Vance Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $51.64.

Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Eaton Vance Corporation had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $393.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corporation will post $2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Eaton Vance Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.70%.

About Eaton Vance Corporation

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in the business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The Company operates as an investment advisor to funds and separate accounts. The Company, through its subsidiaries and other affiliates, manages active equity, income and alternative strategies across a range of investment styles and asset classes, including the United States and global equities, floating-rate bank loans, municipal bonds, global income, high-yield and investment grade bonds.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.