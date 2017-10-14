StarTek, Inc. (SRT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SRT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of StarTek from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of StarTek (SRT) traded down 1.00% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. 22,687 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. StarTek has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of -0.06.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. StarTek had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that StarTek will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Engine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in StarTek by 8,617.8% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 784,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 775,427 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in StarTek during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,390,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in StarTek during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in StarTek by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 94,656 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in StarTek by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 89,679 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc is a customer engagement business process outsourcing (BPO) services provider, delivering customer care solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic, Nearshore and Offshore. As of December 31, 2016, its Domestic segment included the operations of 13 facilities in the United States and one facility in Canada; its Offshore segment included the operations of four facilities in the Philippines, and its Nearshore segment included the operations of two facilities in Honduras and one facility in Jamaica.

