Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SL. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.11) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.52) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC Holdings plc raised Standard Life Aberdeen PLC to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 460 ($6.05) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised Standard Life Aberdeen PLC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.44) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 448 ($5.89).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen PLC alerts:

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SL) opened at 410.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 422.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 385.80. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 322.76 and a 52 week high of GBX 447.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-sl-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc, formerly Standard Life plc, is a United Kingdom-based global investment company. The Company operates through four segments, which include Aberdeen Standard Investments, Pensions and Savings, India and China, and Other. The Aberdeen Standard Investments segment provides a range of investment products for individuals and institutional customers through various investment vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.